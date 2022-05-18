Organometallic Compounds Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An organic compound formed by directly bonding a metal atom to a carbon atom to form a bond is called an organometallic compound.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organometallic Compounds in global, including the following market information:
Global Organometallic Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organometallic Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Organometallic Compounds companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organometallic Compounds market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Trimethylgallium (TMGa) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organometallic Compounds include SAFC Hitech, Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material, Nouryon, Jiang Xi Jia Yin Opt-Electronic, Lanxess, Sumitomo Chemical, Lake Materials, Umicore and Albemarle, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Organometallic Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Organometallic Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organometallic Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Trimethylgallium (TMGa)
- Triethylgallium (TEGa)
- Trimethylindium (TMIn)
- Trimethylaluminium (TMAl)
- Other MO Sources
Global Organometallic Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organometallic Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- LED Industry
- Solar Cell
- Phase Change Memory
- Semiconductor Laser
- Others
Global Organometallic Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organometallic Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Organometallic Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Organometallic Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Organometallic Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Organometallic Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SAFC Hitech
- Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic Material
- Nouryon
- Jiang Xi Jia Yin Opt-Electronic
- Lanxess
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Lake Materials
- Umicore
- Albemarle
- ARGOSUN MO
- Suzhou Pure Opto-Electronic
- Jiangsu MO Opto-Electronic Material
