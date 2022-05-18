SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent is a specially compounded latex mix designed for use with cement based mixes. It is ideal for producing high abrasion resistant floors and renders, and patching and bonding onto backgrounds with low suction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2.5 Kgs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent include Perma Construction Aids, Antel, Thompson’s and Construction Chemicals (UK), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2.5 Kgs
- 5 kgs
- 25 kgs
Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Road Construction
- Railway
- Oil & Gas
- Other
Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies SBR Waterproof Bonding Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Perma Construction Aids
- Antel
- Thompson’s
- Construction Chemicals (UK)
