Global Liquid Ammonia Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Liquid Ammonia market was valued at 5395.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Liquid Ammonia or Anhydrous ammonia is the compound formed by the combination of the two gaseous elements, nitrogen and hydrogen, in the proportion of one part of nitrogen to three parts of hydrogen by volume. Since one volume of nitrogen weighs fourteen times as much as one volume of hydrogen, on a weight basis, the ratio is fourteen parts of nitrogen to three parts of hydrogen, or about 82% nitrogen and 18% hydrogen.Liquid Ammonia is a heavy liquid that has a high vapor pressure at ordinary temperatures, that causes freezing when brought into contact with the skin, that is obtained by compressing anhydrous gaseous ammonia, and that is used in refrigeration and as a solvent (as in the study of ammono compounds) and as a source of gaseous ammonia. The world`s main consumer markets are concentrated in China and Europe, accounting for more than 1/2 of the market share. CF Industries and Nutrien are two well-known manufacturers. The market share is more than 50%.

By Market Vendors:

Yara

CF Industries

Nutrien

TogliattiAzot

Koch Fertilizer

OCI Nitrogen

Acron

SAFCO

QAFCO

Group DF

Eurochem

IFFCO

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pusri

Jincheng Anthracite Jinshi Chemical

Hubei Yihua

Rui Xing Group

Haohua Junhua Group

Henan Jinkai Chemical

China Coal Group

Henan Xinlianxin Chemicals

Yangmei Chemical

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Lutianhua

Hualu-Hengsheng Chemical

By Types:

Agricultural Grade

Commercial Grade

By Applications:

Fertilizer

Chemical Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Liquid Ammonia Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Agricultural Grade

1.4.3 Commercial Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Fertilizer

1.5.3 Chemical Industry

1.5.4 Metallurgical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Liquid Ammonia Market

1.8.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Liquid Ammonia Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Liquid Ammonia Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Liquid Ammonia Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Liquid Ammonia Sales Volume

