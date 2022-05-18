High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Etching solution composed of acidic oxide and ammonium fluoride. It can be used to etch SiNx and Si ? 2 during the fabrication of TFT array base.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) in global, including the following market information:

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Surfactant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) include Stella Chemifa, FDAC, Kanto Corporation, Morita, Avantor, KMG Chemicals, Soulbrain, Transene Company and Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Surfactant

Without Surfactant

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Monitor Panel

Others

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stella Chemifa

FDAC

Kanto Corporation

Morita

Avantor

KMG Chemicals

Soulbrain

Transene Company

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Buffered Hydrofluoric Acid (BHF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

