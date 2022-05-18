Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Design scheme for development, utilization, protection and restoration of Marine resources and equipment
This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Engineering Equipment Design in Global, including the following market information:
Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Marine Engineering Equipment Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transportation Equipment Design Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Marine Engineering Equipment Design include Gusto MSC, F&G, Ulstein, MODEC, Kvaerner, Diamond Offshore, Noble and McDermott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marine Engineering Equipment Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Transportation Equipment Design
- Storage Device Design
Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drilling Platform Manufacturing
- Shipbuilding
- Other
Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Marine Engineering Equipment Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Marine Engineering Equipment Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Gusto MSC
- F&G
- Ulstein
- MODEC
- Kvaerner
- Diamond Offshore
- Noble
- McDermott
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Marine Engineering Equipment Design Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Engineering Equipment Design Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Marine Engineering Equipment Design Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Engineering Equipment Design Players in Global Market
