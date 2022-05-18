Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Design scheme for development, utilization, protection and restoration of Marine resources and equipment

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Engineering Equipment Design in Global, including the following market information:

Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Marine Engineering Equipment Design market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transportation Equipment Design Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Marine Engineering Equipment Design include Gusto MSC, F&G, Ulstein, MODEC, Kvaerner, Diamond Offshore, Noble and McDermott, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Marine Engineering Equipment Design companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transportation Equipment Design

Storage Device Design

Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drilling Platform Manufacturing

Shipbuilding

Other

Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Marine Engineering Equipment Design revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Marine Engineering Equipment Design revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gusto MSC

F&G

Ulstein

MODEC

Kvaerner

Diamond Offshore

Noble

McDermott

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Engineering Equipment Design Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Marine Engineering Equipment Design Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Engineering Equipment Design Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Marine Engineering Equipment Design Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Engineering Equipment Design Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Marine Engineering Equ

