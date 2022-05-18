Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

White crystalline powder, easy to deliquesce, easy to dissolve in cold water, the solution is acidic, slightly soluble in ethanol, decomposes when heated or warm water, corrosive to glass, toxic, moisture-proof and sealed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Ammonium Fluoride in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Industrial Ammonium Fluoride companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.93 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Ammonium Fluoride include Stella Chemifa, FDAC, Fujian Kings Fluoride, Fubao Group, Juhua Group, KMG Electronic Chemicals, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical, Chengde Yingke Fine Chemical and Zhejiang Hailan Chemical Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Ammonium Fluoride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.93

0.95

Others

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass Etching

Metallic Surface Treatment

Etching Auxiliary Agents for Semiconductors

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Ammonium Fluoride revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Ammonium Fluoride revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Ammonium Fluoride sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Industrial Ammonium Fluoride sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stella Chemifa

FDAC

Fujian Kings Fluoride

Fubao Group

Juhua Group

KMG Electronic Chemicals

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Chengde Yingke Fine Chemical

Zhejiang Hailan Chemical Group

Yingpeng Chemicals

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Ammonium Fluoride Companies

