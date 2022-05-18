Technology

Blast Furnace Coke Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

It is mainly used to smelt steel or other metals, and can also be used as a raw material for the production of water gas, gasification and chemical industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blast Furnace Coke in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Blast Furnace Coke Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Blast Furnace Coke Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Blast Furnace Coke companies in 2021 (%)

 

 

The global Blast Furnace Coke market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

20-55mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of Blast Furnace Coke include Haldia Coke, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hickman, Williams & Company, Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company, ArcelorMittal, United States Steel, Risun, SunCoke Energy and Lubao-Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blast Furnace Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blast Furnace Coke Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Blast Furnace Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • 20-55mm
  • 55-90mm

 

Global Blast Furnace Coke Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Blast Furnace Coke Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Steel
  • Foundry Industry
  • Other

 

Global Blast Furnace Coke Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Blast Furnace Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies Blast Furnace Coke revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Blast Furnace Coke revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Blast Furnace Coke sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Blast Furnace Coke sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Haldia Coke
  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
  • Hickman, Williams & Company
  • Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Company
  • ArcelorMittal
  • United States Steel
  • Risun
  • SunCoke Energy
  • Lubao-Group
  • JSW Group
  • Shanxi Coking Coal
  • Baowu Group
  • Ansteel
  • Taiyuan Coal Gasfication
  • Tata Steel
  • POSCO
  • BlueScope
  • ABC Coke
  • Sunlight Coking
  • Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Blast Furnace Coke Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Blast Furnace Coke Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Blast Furnace Coke Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Blast Furnace Coke Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Blast Furnace Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Blast Furnace Coke Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Blast Furnace Coke Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Blast Furnace Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Blast Furnace Coke Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Blast Furnace Coke Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Blast Furnace Coke Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blast Furnace Coke Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Blast Furnace Coke Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blast Furnace Coke Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blast Furnace Coke Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blast Furnace Coke Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

