Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene rubber (E-SBR) is one of the most widely used polymers in the world today.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil Extended Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) include ZEON, JSR Corporation, Goodyear Chemical, Trinseo, TSRC, Synthos SA, Lion Elastomers, HIP-Petrohemija and Asahi Kasei and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil Extended

Non-Oil Extended

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Automotive

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Footwear

Other General-purpose Applications

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZEON

JSR Corporation

Goodyear Chemical

Trinseo

TSRC

Synthos SA

Lion Elastomers

HIP-Petrohemija

Asahi Kasei

ISRPL

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Emulsion Polymerization Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (E-SBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

