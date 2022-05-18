Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Animal Feeds Additives market was valued at 2372.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.81% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Feed additives are products used in animal nutrition for purposes of improving the quality of feed and the quality of food from animal origin, or to improve the animals` performance and health, e.g. providing enhanced digestibility of the feed materials. Feed additives may not be put on the market unless authorization has been given following a scientific evaluation demonstrating that the additive has no harmful effects, on human and animal health and on the environment.In global market, the production of feed additives increases from 16.1 million MT in 2011 to 19.7 million MT in 2015. In 2015, global feed production has exceeded 995 million tons. China is the world`s largest feed market. In 2015, the global feed additives market is led by China, capturing about 41% of global feed additives production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 20% global production share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of feed additives are concentrated in USA and Europe .Evonik is the world leader, holding 2.66% production market share in 2015. But, Evonik hold 11.92% global revenue market. In addition, DuPont, DSM, Adisseo, BASF, ADM, Nutreco are also the main market leader.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

DowDuPont

DSM

Adisseo

BASF

ADM

Nutreco

Novusint

Charoen Pokphand Group

Cargill

Sumitomo Chemical

Kemin Industries

Biomin

Alltech

Addcon

Bio Agri Mix

By Types:

Minerals

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Enzymes

By Applications:

Poultry Feeds

Ruminant Feeds

Pig Feeds

Aquaculture Feeds

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Animal Feeds Additives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Minerals

1.4.3 Amino Acids

1.4.4 Vitamins

1.4.5 Enzymes

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Poultry Feeds

1.5.3 Ruminant Feeds

1.5.4 Pig Feeds

1.5.5 Aquaculture Feeds

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Animal Feeds Additives Market

1.8.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Animal Feeds Additives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Animal Feeds Additives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Animal Feeds Additives Sales Revenue Ma

