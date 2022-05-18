Youth Sunglasses Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Youth Sunglasses in global, including the following market information:

Global Youth Sunglasses Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Youth Sunglasses Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Youth Sunglasses companies in 2021 (%)

The global Youth Sunglasses market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Sunglasses Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Youth Sunglasses include Essilor International S.A., Safilo, Kering, De Rigo, Marcolin, Prada, LVMH, Richemont and Essilor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Youth Sunglasses manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Youth Sunglasses Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Youth Sunglasses Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Sunglasses

CR-39 Sunglasses

Polycarbonate Sunglasses

Polyurethane Sunglasses

Others

Global Youth Sunglasses Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Youth Sunglasses Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Men

Women

Global Youth Sunglasses Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Youth Sunglasses Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Youth Sunglasses revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Youth Sunglasses revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Youth Sunglasses sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Youth Sunglasses sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Essilor International S.A.

Safilo

Kering

De Rigo

Marcolin

Prada

LVMH

Richemont

Essilor

Maui Jim

Nike

Adidas

KAENON

Carl Zeiss

Formosa Optical

Fielmann

Charmant

Outdo

Futis

Silhouette

