Sub-Meters Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Sub-Meters market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sub-Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electric Submeter

Water Submeter

Gas Submeter

Heat & BTU Submeter

Segment by Application

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

By Company

E-Mon

Leviton

Schneider Electric

ABB

Itron

GE Digital Energy

Siemens

Kamstrup

DAE

DOE

Davidge Controls

EKM Metering

Dent

Norgas

nextcenturymeters

Safari

Fineco

ONICON

Gomelong

Eastron

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Sub-Meters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Sub-Meters Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Electric Submeter

1.2.3 Water Submeter

1.2.4 Gas Submeter

1.2.5 Heat & BTU Submeter

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Sub-Meters Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential Application

1.3.3 Commercial Application

1.3.4 Industrial Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Sub-Meters Production

2.1 Global Sub-Meters Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Sub-Meters Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Sub-Meters Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sub-Meters Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Sub-Meters Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Sub-Meters Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Sub-Meters Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Sub-Meters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Sub-Meters Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Sub-Meters Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Sub-Meters Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Sub-Meters by Region (2023-2028)

