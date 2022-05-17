Technology

Shaft Encoders Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Shaft Encoders market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shaft Encoders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Incremental Type
  • Absolute Type
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Elevator
  • NC Machine Tool
  • Textile Machinery
  • Others

By Company

  • OMRON
  • Autonics
  • Encoder Product
  • Pepperl+Fuchs
  • Renishaw
  • Heidenhain
  • Baumer Group
  • Koyo Electronics
  • FRABA Group
  • Tokyo Sokuteikizai
  • Nemicon
  • CTS
  • CUI
  • TR Electronic
  • Avago Technologies (AVGO)
  • Balluff
  • HONTKO
  • Elma Group
  • Kubler
  • BEI Sensors
  • Grayhill

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Shaft Encoders Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Shaft Encoders Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Incremental Type
1.2.3 Absolute Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Shaft Encoders Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Elevator
1.3.3 NC Machine Tool
1.3.4 Textile Machinery
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Shaft Encoders Production
2.1 Global Shaft Encoders Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Shaft Encoders Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Shaft Encoders Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Shaft Encoders Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Shaft Encoders Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Shaft Encoders Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Shaft Encoders Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Shaft Encoders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Shaft Encoders Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Shaft Encoders Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Shaft Encoders Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Shaft Encoders by Region (2023-2028)

