Technology

e-Paper Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

e-Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global e-Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Electrophoretic Display (EPD)
  • Electrowetting(EWD)
  • Electrofluidic(EFD)
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Consumer electronics
  • Medical
  • Transportation
  • Others

By Company

  • E Ink
  • OED Technologies
  • Qualcomm
  • Liquavista
  • Plastic Logic
  • Pervasive Displays
  • LG Display

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 e-Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global e-Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Electrophoretic Display (EPD)
1.2.3 Electrowetting(EWD)
1.2.4 Electrofluidic(EFD)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global e-Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer electronics
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Transportation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global e-Paper Production
2.1 Global e-Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global e-Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global e-Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global e-Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global e-Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global e-Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global e-Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global e-Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global e-Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global e-Paper Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global e-Paper Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales e-Paper by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global e-Paper Revenue by Region

