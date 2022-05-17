Technology

In-Vehicle Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

In-Vehicle Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global In-Vehicle Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Wired
  • Wireless

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

By Company

  • Continental
  • NXP
  • ADI
  • Infineon
  • Delphi
  • Bosch
  • Denso
  • ZF TRW
  • Autoliv
  • Allegro Micro Systems
  • CTS
  • Melexis Microelectronic Systems
  • Sensata

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 In-Vehicle Sensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wired
1.2.3 Wireless
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Production
2.1 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global In-Vehicle Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales In-Vehicle Sensors by Region (2023-2028)

