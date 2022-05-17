LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- LED
- Fluorescent
- HID Lamps
Segment by Application
- Nonresidential Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Outdoor Lighting
By Company
- Advanced Lighting Technologies
- Cree
- Feit Electric
- General Electric
- LEDVANCE, Leviton
- Lighting Science Group
- LSI Industries
- MLS
- Philips Lighting
- TCP International
- Ushio
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 LED
1.2.3 Fluorescent
1.2.4 HID Lamps
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Nonresidential Buildings
1.3.3 Residential Buildings
1.3.4 Outdoor Lighting
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production
2.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
