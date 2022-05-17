LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

LED

Fluorescent

HID Lamps

Segment by Application

Nonresidential Buildings

Residential Buildings

Outdoor Lighting

By Company

Advanced Lighting Technologies

Cree

Feit Electric

General Electric

LEDVANCE, Leviton

Lighting Science Group

LSI Industries

MLS

Philips Lighting

TCP International

Ushio

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 LED

1.2.3 Fluorescent

1.2.4 HID Lamps

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Nonresidential Buildings

1.3.3 Residential Buildings

1.3.4 Outdoor Lighting

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production

2.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan

3 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global LEDs & High Efficiency Lighting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

