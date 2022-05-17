Automotive Electronics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Electronics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Electronics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
- Body Electronics
- Entertainment
- Powertrain
- Safety Systems
Segment by Application
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Vehicles
By Company
- OMRON Corporation
- Robert Bosch
- Infineon
- HGM Automotive Electronics
- Hitachi
- Delta Electronics
- Atotech Deutschland
- ZF TRW
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Electronics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
1.2.3 Body Electronics
1.2.4 Entertainment
1.2.5 Powertrain
1.2.6 Safety Systems
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Electronics Production
2.1 Global Automotive Electronics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Electronics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Electronics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Automotive Electronics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Electronics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Electronics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
