Position Sensors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Position Sensors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Position Sensors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Photoelectric
- Linear
- Proximity
- Rotary
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Military & Aerospace
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Packaging
By Company
- ams AG (Germany)
- Honeywell International (US)
- MTS Systems Corporation (US)
- Renishaw (UK)
- TE Connectivity (Switzerland)
- Vishay Intertechnology (US)
- Allegro MicroSystems (US)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Infineon (Germany)
- STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
- Qualcomm Technologies (US)
- Bourns (US)
- Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Germany)
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Taiwan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Position Sensors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Position Sensors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Photoelectric
1.2.3 Linear
1.2.4 Proximity
1.2.5 Rotary
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Position Sensors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Military & Aerospace
1.3.4 Electronics & Semiconductors
1.3.5 Packaging
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Position Sensors Production
2.1 Global Position Sensors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Position Sensors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Position Sensors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Position Sensors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Position Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Taiwan
3 Global Position Sensors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Position Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Position Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Position Sensors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Position Sensors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Position Sensors Sales by Region (2017-2022)
