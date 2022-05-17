Heat Moisture Exchanger Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heat moisture exchanger are intended for providing efficient recovery of heat and moisture. These heat moisture exchanger are intended to support minimized resistance to flowing air and produce high moisture to compensate loss of heat and moisture in patients with breathing and other respiratory problems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Moisture Exchanger in global, including the following market information:

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Heat Moisture Exchanger companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Moisture Exchanger market was valued at 268.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 324 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Heat Moisture Exchanger Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Moisture Exchanger include Biopsybell, Vadi Medical, Draeger, PharmaSystems, Smiths Group, Sarnova, Intersurgical, Medtronic and Teleflex. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat Moisture Exchanger manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable Heat Moisture Exchanger

Reusable Heat Moisture Exchanger

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Moisture Exchanger revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Moisture Exchanger revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Moisture Exchanger sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heat Moisture Exchanger sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Biopsybell

Vadi Medical

Draeger

PharmaSystems

Smiths Group

Sarnova

Intersurgical

Medtronic

Teleflex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heat Moisture Exchanger Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heat Moisture Exchanger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Moisture Exchanger Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Moisture Exchanger Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Moisture Exchanger Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Moisture Exchanger Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Moisture Exchanger Companies

4 Sights by Product

