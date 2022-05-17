Articulating Paper Forceps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Articulating Paper Forceps is a diagnostic tool which is used by dentists. Articulating Paper forceps are used for holding and carrying patients teeth during occlusal contacts. The articulating paper forceps helps, by preventing the staining of the fingers of the dental surgeons.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Articulating Paper Forceps in global, including the following market information:

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Articulating Paper Forceps companies in 2021 (%)

The global Articulating Paper Forceps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Straight Articulating Paper Forceps Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Articulating Paper Forceps include Johnson & Johnson, Richard Wolf, Dental Health Products, Cantel Medical, Atlanta Dental, Henry Schein and Darby Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Articulating Paper Forceps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Straight Articulating Paper Forceps

Curved Articulating Paper Forceps

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialty Dental Clinics

Others

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Articulating Paper Forceps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Articulating Paper Forceps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Articulating Paper Forceps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Articulating Paper Forceps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Johnson & Johnson

Richard Wolf

Dental Health Products

Cantel Medical

Atlanta Dental

Henry Schein

Darby Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Articulating Paper Forceps Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Articulating Paper Forceps Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Articulating Paper Forceps Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Articulating Paper Forceps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Articulating Paper Forceps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Articulating Paper Forceps Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Articulating Paper Forceps Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Articulating Paper Forceps Companies

