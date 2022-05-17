Drug Tester Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Drug tester is used to provide technical analysis of a biological specimen, such as sweat, blood, breath, hair, urine and other biological samples. The drug tester is also used to determine the presence or absence of the parent drug or their metabolites.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drug Tester in global, including the following market information:

Global Drug Tester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Drug Tester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Drug Tester companies in 2021 (%)

The global Drug Tester market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Handheld Drug Tester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Drug Tester include Siemens, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott, OraSure Technologies, Shimadzu, Dr?gerwerk, Roche, Danaher and Omega Diagnostics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drug Tester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Drug Tester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drug Tester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Handheld Drug Tester

Benchtop Drug Tester

Global Drug Tester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drug Tester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Laboratories

Forensic Departments

Global Drug Tester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Drug Tester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Drug Tester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Drug Tester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Drug Tester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Drug Tester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

OraSure Technologies

Shimadzu

Dr?gerwerk

Roche

Danaher

Omega Diagnostics

Hitachi

Hob Biotech Group Suzhou

HYCOR Biomedical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Drug Tester Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Drug Tester Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Drug Tester Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Drug Tester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Drug Tester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drug Tester Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Drug Tester Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Drug Tester Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Drug Tester Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Drug Tester Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Drug Tester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drug Tester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Drug Tester Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Tester Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drug Tester Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drug Tester Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Drug Tester Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Handheld Drug Tester

4.1.3 Benchtop Drug Tester

4.2 By Type

