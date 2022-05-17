Breast MRI Screening System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an imaging technique that utilizes radio waves and strong magnetic fields for producing precise images of the inside of the body. Breast cancer is considered to be one of the most common cancers in women, worldwide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Breast MRI Screening System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Breast MRI Screening System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Breast MRI Screening System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Closed Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Breast MRI Screening System include Hologic, Siemens, Fujifilm Holdings, GE, Philips, Aurora Imaging Technology, SonoCin and Gamma Medica, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Breast MRI Screening System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Closed Systems
- Open Systems
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Centers
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Breast MRI Screening System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Breast MRI Screening System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Breast MRI Screening System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Breast MRI Screening System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hologic
- Siemens
- Fujifilm Holdings
- GE
- Philips
- Aurora Imaging Technology
- SonoCin
- Gamma Medica
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Breast MRI Screening System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Breast MRI Screening System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Breast MRI Screening System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Breast MRI Screening System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Breast MRI Screening System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Breast MRI Screening System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Breast MRI Screening System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Breast MRI Screening System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Breast MRI Screening System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Breast MRI Screening System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Breast MRI Screening System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast MRI Screening System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Breast MRI Screening System Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Research Report 2020-2024
Global and Japan Breast MRI Screening System Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Breast MRI Screening System Sales Market Report 2021
Global Breast MRI Screening System Market Research Report 2021