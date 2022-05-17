Handheld Imaging System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Handheld Imaging Systems are defined by the accessibility the devices offer in terms of portability of nature of the device. The device readily offers output creating a Nobel way for diagnosis. The handheld devices work on the principal of compacting the imaging technology in an easily accessible way. According to the type of handheld devices, the working principle alters.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Handheld Imaging System in global, including the following market information:

Global Handheld Imaging System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Handheld Imaging System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Handheld Imaging System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Handheld Imaging System market was valued at 1459.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3254.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wireless Handheld Imaging System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Handheld Imaging System include Hitachi, Philips, Butterfly Network, Analogic, GE, Fujifilm Holdings, Samsung, Shimadzu and Siemens. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Handheld Imaging System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Handheld Imaging System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wireless Handheld Imaging System

Wired Handheld Imaging System

Global Handheld Imaging System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Handheld Imaging System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Handheld Imaging System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Handheld Imaging System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Handheld Imaging System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Handheld Imaging System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Handheld Imaging System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi

Philips

Butterfly Network

Analogic

GE

Fujifilm Holdings

Samsung

Shimadzu

Siemens

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Handheld Imaging System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Handheld Imaging System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Handheld Imaging System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Handheld Imaging System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Handheld Imaging System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Handheld Imaging System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Handheld Imaging System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Handheld Imaging System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Handheld Imaging System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Handheld Imaging System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Handheld Imaging System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Handheld Imaging System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Handheld Imaging System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Imaging System Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Handheld Imaging System Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Handheld Imaging System Companies

4 Sights by Product

