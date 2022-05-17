Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

One of the biggest public growing threat called mosquito-borne infections is booming worldwide with over one million deaths every year. Infections transmitted through travels and environmental changes possess a strong impact and has increased considerably over the years. Mosquito-borne infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites transmitted by mosquitoes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mosquito Borne Infections Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Molecular Diagnostics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mosquito Borne Infections Testing include InBios International, NovaTec Immundiagnostica, Abbott, Abnova, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Certest Biotech, Roche, OriGene Technologies and Quest Diagnostics. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mosquito Borne Infections Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Molecular Diagnostics

Microspot Array Diagnostics

Others

Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mosquito Borne Infections Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mosquito Borne Infections Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

InBios International

NovaTec Immundiagnostica

Abbott

Abnova

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Certest Biotech

Roche

OriGene Technologies

Quest Diagnostics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mosquito Borne Infections Testing Companies

