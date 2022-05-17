Bovine Pericardial Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A bovine pericardial valve is an artificial bio-prosthetic cardiac valve with a three-cusp structure made from chemically treated bovine pericardium on a suitable framework such as a titanium frame. A bovine pericardial valve is used to replace a diseased or faulty natural heart valve which allows unidirectional flow of blood.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bovine Pericardial Valve in global, including the following market information:
- Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Bovine Pericardial Valve companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bovine Pericardial Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cobalt-chrome Bovine Pericardial Valve Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bovine Pericardial Valve include Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic, Meril Life Sciences, Boston Scientific, Labor Laborat?rios, Abbott and Colibri Heart Valve, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bovine Pericardial Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cobalt-chrome Bovine Pericardial Valve
- Titanium Bovine Pericardial Valve
- Nickel Molybdenum Bovine Pericardial Valve
- Others
Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Clinic
- Ambulatory Surgery Center
- Others
Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bovine Pericardial Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bovine Pericardial Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bovine Pericardial Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Bovine Pericardial Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Medtronic
- Meril Life Sciences
- Boston Scientific
- Labor Laborat?rios
- Abbott
- Colibri Heart Valve
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bovine Pericardial Valve Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bovine Pericardial Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bovine Pericardial Valve Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bovine Pericardial Valve Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bovine Pericardial Valve Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bovine Pericardial Valve Companies
