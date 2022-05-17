PPH Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global PPH Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PN 2.5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PPH Pipe include Georg Fischer Harvel, IPEX, FIP, ASVA Group, AGRU, Sterling Engineering Plastic, Shie Yu Machine and Weldeezy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PPH Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PPH Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PN 2.5
- PN 4
- PN 6
- PN 10
- PN 20
- Others
Global PPH Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Chemical Industry
- Waste Water Treatment
- Others
Global PPH Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PPH Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PPH Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PPH Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies PPH Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Georg Fischer Harvel
- IPEX
- FIP
- ASVA Group
- AGRU
- Sterling Engineering Plastic
- Shie Yu Machine
- Weldeezy
