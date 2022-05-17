PPH Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PPH Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PN 2.5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PPH Pipe include Georg Fischer Harvel, IPEX, FIP, ASVA Group, AGRU, Sterling Engineering Plastic, Shie Yu Machine and Weldeezy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PPH Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PPH Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PN 2.5

PN 4

PN 6

PN 10

PN 20

Others

Global PPH Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical

Chemical Industry

Waste Water Treatment

Others

Global PPH Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PPH Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PPH Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PPH Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PPH Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Georg Fischer Harvel

IPEX

FIP

ASVA Group

AGRU

Sterling Engineering Plastic

Shie Yu Machine

Weldeezy

