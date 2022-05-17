Technology

PPH Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PPH Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

PN 2.5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

 

The global key manufacturers of PPH Pipe include Georg Fischer Harvel, IPEX, FIP, ASVA Group, AGRU, Sterling Engineering Plastic, Shie Yu Machine and Weldeezy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PPH Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PPH Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

 

  • PN 2.5
  • PN 4
  • PN 6
  • PN 10
  • PN 20
  • Others

 

Global PPH Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

 

  • Electronics Industry
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Chemical Industry
  • Waste Water Treatment
  • Others

 

Global PPH Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PPH Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

 

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

 

  • Key companies PPH Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies PPH Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies PPH Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies PPH Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

 

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

 

  • Georg Fischer Harvel
  • IPEX
  • FIP
  • ASVA Group
  • AGRU
  • Sterling Engineering Plastic
  • Shie Yu Machine
  • Weldeezy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PPH Pipe Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PPH Pipe Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PPH Pipe Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PPH Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PPH Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PPH Pipe Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PPH Pipe Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PPH Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PPH Pipe Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PPH Pipe Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PPH Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PPH Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PPH Pipe Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPH Pipe Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PPH Pipe Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PPH Pipe Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PPH Pipe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 PN 2.5
4.1.3 PN 4
4.1.4 PN 6
4.1.5 PN 10
4.1.6 PN 20
4.1.7 Others

