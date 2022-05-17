Double Compression Cable Gland Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Double Compression Cable Gland market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double Compression Cable Gland include Sigma Industries, Bartec, Akshar Brass Industries, Kaustubha Udyog, Sanshin Electric Corporation, Vrandavan Brass Industries, Kanhaiya Brass Industries, Icon Industries and Nayna Enterprise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double Compression Cable Gland manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brass
- Stainless Steel
- Aluminum
- Others
Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Aerospace
- Chemicals
- Others
Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Double Compression Cable Gland revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Double Compression Cable Gland revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Double Compression Cable Gland sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Double Compression Cable Gland sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Sigma Industries
- Bartec
- Akshar Brass Industries
- Kaustubha Udyog
- Sanshin Electric Corporation
- Vrandavan Brass Industries
- Kanhaiya Brass Industries
- Icon Industries
- Nayna Enterprise
- Hirpara Metal Industries
- Aakash Powertech
- Abtech
- Caledonian Cables
- CMP Products
- Copper Crouse-Hinds (Eaton)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double Compression Cable Gland Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double Compression Cable Gland Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double Compression Cable Gland Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double Compression Cable Gland Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double Compression Cable Gland Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double Compression Cable Gland Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double Compression Cable Gland Players in Global Market
