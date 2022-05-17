PVDF Pipe Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PVDF Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General PVDF Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVDF Pipe include Georg Fischer Harvel, NIBCO, IPEX, FIP, Fluidra Group, Charlotte Pipe, Harrington Industrial Plastics, Allied Supreme Corp and SIMONA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVDF Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVDF Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVDF Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General PVDF Pipe

High Purity

Global PVDF Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVDF Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

General Industry

Others

Global PVDF Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVDF Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVDF Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVDF Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVDF Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PVDF Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Georg Fischer Harvel

NIBCO

IPEX

FIP

Fluidra Group

Charlotte Pipe

Harrington Industrial Plastics

Allied Supreme Corp

SIMONA

ASVA Group

Asahi/America

AGRU

Watts Water Technologies

Shie Yu Machine

Bell Plastics

PESTEC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVDF Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVDF Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVDF Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVDF Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVDF Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVDF Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVDF Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVDF Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVDF Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVDF Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVDF Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVDF Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVDF Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDF Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVDF Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVDF Pipe Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVDF Pipe Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 General PVDF Pipe

4.1.3 High Purity

4.2 By Type – Global PVDF Pipe Revenue & Forecasts

