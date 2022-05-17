Global Hemostatic Gel Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hemostatic Gel market was valued at 858.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hemostatic gel is used as an adjunct or alternative to standard suture techniques to control bleeding or wound closure.In recent years, global hemostatic gels have developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of around 7%.In 2018, global production of hemostatic gels was about 3.26 million pieces.In 2018, China accounted for about 3 percent of global sales.In the next five years, China`s hemostatic gel products will continue to grow rapidly.Hemostatic gels are mainly divided into fibrin, gelatin and others, among which fibrin accounts for the largest proportion, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market in 2018, while gelatin accounts for 28%.Hemostatic gels are mainly used in minimally invasive surgery, general surgery and other aspects, among which minimally invasive surgery is the main application field, accounting for 51% in 2018 and general surgery for 28%.Hemostatic gels are mainly divided into fibrin, gelatin and others, among which fibrin accounts for the largest proportion, accounting for nearly 38% of the total market in 2018, while gelatin accounts for 28%.Hemostatic gels are mainly used in minimally invasive surgery, general surgery and other aspects, among which minimally invasive surgery is the main application field, accounting for 51% in 2018 and general surgery for 28%.Baxter, J&J, CryoLife, Integra Life Sciences are major suppliers.These suppliers have mastered key technologies and patents, and have a fixed customer base, which has formed a monopoly situation in the market.The growth of the elderly population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are the driving factors affecting the industry.More than 45 percent of americans have at least one chronic condition that requires intensive care, according to the CDC.Elderly patients require intensive care, are prone to injury and take a long time to heal.Chronic diseases eventually led to surgery, which in turn spurred the development of the hemostatic gel industry.

