Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A fuel cell is an electrochemical cell that converts the chemical energy of a fuel and an oxidizing agent into electricity through a pair of redox reactions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)
Global top five Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells include Toshiba, Smart Fuel Cells (SFC), PolyFuel, Horizon, BASF, Masterflex, Altair Nanomaterials, Angstrom Power and Asahi Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Direct Methanol Fuel Cells
- Other
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Consumer Electronic
- Military
- Other
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)
Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)
- Key companies Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toshiba
- Smart Fuel Cells (SFC)
- PolyFuel
- Horizon
- BASF
- Masterflex
- Altair Nanomaterials
- Angstrom Power
- Asahi Glass
- Ballard
- Ceramic Fuel Cells
- GrafTech International
- Johnson Matthey
- SGL Technologies
- Solvay
- Tatung System Technologies
- UltraCell
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Light Duty Fuel Cells Compani
