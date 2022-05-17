Floral Rug Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Floral Rug in global, including the following market information:
Global Floral Rug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Floral Rug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Floral Rug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Floral Rug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fabric Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Floral Rug include JAN KATH-Contemporary Rug Art, Bersanetti Giovanni, YO2 DESIGNS, SIRECOM, Jocelyn Warner, MORET, Stanton Carpet Corporation, The Rug Company and Christian Fischbracher, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Floral Rug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Floral Rug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Floral Rug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fabric
- Plastic
- Natural Fiber
- Other Material
Global Floral Rug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Floral Rug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home
- Commercial
Global Floral Rug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Floral Rug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Floral Rug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Floral Rug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Floral Rug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Floral Rug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- JAN KATH-Contemporary Rug Art
- Bersanetti Giovanni
- YO2 DESIGNS
- SIRECOM
- Jocelyn Warner
- MORET
- Stanton Carpet Corporation
- The Rug Company
- Christian Fischbracher
- STARK CARPET
- STEPEVI
- LA MANUFACTURE COGOLIN
- BRETZ WOHNTRAUME
- moooi
- Golran
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Floral Rug Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Floral Rug Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Floral Rug Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Floral Rug Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Floral Rug Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Floral Rug Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Floral Rug Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Floral Rug Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Floral Rug Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Floral Rug Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Floral Rug Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floral Rug Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Floral Rug Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floral Rug Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floral Rug Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floral Rug Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Floral Rug Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Fabric
4.1.3 Plastic
4.1.4 Natural Fiber
4.1.5 Other Material
