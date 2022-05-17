Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive Solid-State Battery contains no liquid so as to have very low resistance and don’t overheat, which is one of the keys to fast recharging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Solid-State Battery in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MW)

Global top five Automotive Solid-State Battery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Solid-State Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Semi-solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Solid-State Battery include Toyota, BMW Group, Enevate, Hitachi, Ilika, Ionic Materials, Johnson Battery Technologies, LG Chem and Murata Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Solid-State Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Semi-solid

Quasi-solid

Solid

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MW)

Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MW)

Key companies Automotive Solid-State Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyota

BMW Group

Enevate

Hitachi

Ilika

Ionic Materials

Johnson Battery Technologies

LG Chem

Murata Manufacturing

NGK Spark Plug

NanoGraf

Nichia

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Panasonic

QuantumScape

Sakti3

Samsung SDI

Seeo

Sila Nanotechnologies

Solid Power

Volkswagen Group

BYD

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Solid-State Battery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Solid-State Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Solid-State Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Solid-State Battery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Solid-State Battery Players in Global Market

