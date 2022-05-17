Adiponectin Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Adiponectin is a fat tissue, which is a derived hormone with feedback signaling function. It is used to regulate the metabolism of energy substrate and also body composition. It is a protein, found abundantly in serum adipokine, which is secreted by adipose tissue.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adiponectin Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Adiponectin Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adiponectin Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ELISA Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adiponectin Testing include Eagle Biosciences, Boster Biological Technology, Merck, Thermo fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad and LabCorp, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Adiponectin Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adiponectin Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Adiponectin Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ELISA Testing

Enzyme Immunoassay Testing

Others

Global Adiponectin Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Adiponectin Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Specialty Clinic

Diagnostics Laboratory

Others

Global Adiponectin Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Adiponectin Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adiponectin Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adiponectin Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eagle Biosciences

Boster Biological Technology

Merck

Thermo fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad

LabCorp

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adiponectin Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adiponectin Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adiponectin Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adiponectin Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adiponectin Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adiponectin Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adiponectin Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adiponectin Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Adiponectin Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Adiponectin Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adiponectin Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adiponectin Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adiponectin Testing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

