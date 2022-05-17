Technology Research Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Technology Research Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Technology Research Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Technology Research Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On Premises Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Technology Research Services include G2, Gartner, Forrester, Experts Exchange, IDC, GigaOM, Informa PLC, Aberdeen Group and Appwiki, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Technology Research Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Technology Research Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Technology Research Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On Premises

Cloud-based

Global Technology Research Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Technology Research Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Companies

Small and Medium Sized Companies

Global Technology Research Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Technology Research Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Technology Research Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Technology Research Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

G2

Gartner

Forrester

Experts Exchange

IDC

GigaOM

Informa PLC

Aberdeen Group

Appwiki

Constellation Research

Nitor Infotech

Nucleus Research

SaaS Invaders

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Technology Research Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Technology Research Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Technology Research Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Technology Research Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Technology Research Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Technology Research Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Technology Research Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Technology Research Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Technology Research Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Technology Research Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Technology Research Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Technology Research Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Technology R

