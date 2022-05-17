On-demand Laundry Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

On-demand laundry service market encompasses players that offer convenient laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace that predominantly comprises of apps and web portals. Consumers can easily avail laundry or dry-cleaning services by accessing the app or online web portals. An on-demand laundry service facilitates doorstep pickup and delivery of clothes by hiring delivery professionals and partnering with the local laundry firms.

This report contains market size and forecasts of On-demand Laundry Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global On-demand Laundry Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global On-demand Laundry Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Washing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of On-demand Laundry Service include CLEANLY, Hampr, Rinse, FlyCleaners, P&G, Mulberrys Garment Care, Edaixi, WASHMEN and Laundryheap and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the On-demand Laundry Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-demand Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Washing

Dry Cleaning

Delivery Service

Others

Global On-demand Laundry Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global On-demand Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Global On-demand Laundry Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global On-demand Laundry Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies On-demand Laundry Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies On-demand Laundry Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CLEANLY

Hampr

Rinse

FlyCleaners

P&G

Mulberrys Garment Care

Edaixi

WASHMEN

Laundryheap

Press Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 On-demand Laundry Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global On-demand Laundry Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global On-demand Laundry Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global On-demand Laundry Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global On-demand Laundry Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top On-demand Laundry Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global On-demand Laundry Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global On-demand Laundry Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 On-demand Laundry Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies On-demand Laundry Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-demand Laundry Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 On-demand Laundry Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 On-demand Laundry Service Companies

4 Market Si

