Automotive Engineering Service Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive engineering services incorporates servicing and diagnostic of electrical, mechanical, electronics, and software systems of a vehicle. Automotive engineering services provider develop, design, fabricate, & test component of a vehicle or the whole from the concept phase to use phase.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Engineering Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Engineering Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Engineering Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outsourced Automotive Engineering Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Engineering Service include FEV Group, IAV, Ricardo, ALTEN Group, Bertrandt, ALTRAN and L&T Technology Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Engineering Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Engineering Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Engineering Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outsourced Automotive Engineering Service

In-house Automotive Engineering Service

Global Automotive Engineering Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Engineering Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Engineering Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Engineering Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Engineering Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Engineering Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FEV Group

IAV

Ricardo

ALTEN Group

Bertrandt

ALTRAN

L&T Technology Services

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Engineering Service Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Engineering Service Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Engineering Service Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Engineering Service Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Engineering Service Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Engineering Service Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Engineering Service Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Engineering Service Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Engineering Service Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Engineering Service Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Engineering Service Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Engineering Service Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

Global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

