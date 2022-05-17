Network Management Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Network management solutions help network administrators to manage both software and hardware components in an enterprise network. The main objective of network management solution is to achieve an error free network. These solutions identifies, configures, monitors, updates and troubleshoots both wired and wireless network devices in an enterprise network.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Management Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global Network Management Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Network Management Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Network Performance and Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Network Management Solution include IBM, Accedian, AppNeta, BMC Software, Broadcom, Colasoft, ExtraHop Networks, Extreme Networks and Flowmon Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Network Management Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Network Management Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Network Performance and Monitoring
- SDN Monitoring
- Network Configuration Management
- Log and Event Management
- Others
Global Network Management Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Network Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing Industry
- Retail Industry
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Global Network Management Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Network Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Network Management Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Network Management Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- IBM
- Accedian
- AppNeta
- BMC Software
- Broadcom
- Colasoft
- ExtraHop Networks
- Extreme Networks
- Flowmon Networks
- HGGC
- Progress Software
- Juniper Networks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Network Management Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Network Management Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Network Management Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Network Management Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Network Management Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Network Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Network Management Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Network Management Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Management Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Network Management Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Management Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Management Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Management Solut
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Network Management Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Network Management Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
2020-2025 Global and Regional Network Management Solution Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)
Global Network Management Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026