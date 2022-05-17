Network Management Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Network management solutions help network administrators to manage both software and hardware components in an enterprise network. The main objective of network management solution is to achieve an error free network. These solutions identifies, configures, monitors, updates and troubleshoots both wired and wireless network devices in an enterprise network.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Network Management Solution in Global, including the following market information:

Global Network Management Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Network Management Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Network Performance and Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Network Management Solution include IBM, Accedian, AppNeta, BMC Software, Broadcom, Colasoft, ExtraHop Networks, Extreme Networks and Flowmon Networks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Network Management Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Network Management Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Network Performance and Monitoring

SDN Monitoring

Network Configuration Management

Log and Event Management

Others

Global Network Management Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Network Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing Industry

Retail Industry

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global Network Management Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Network Management Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Network Management Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Network Management Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

Accedian

AppNeta

BMC Software

Broadcom

Colasoft

ExtraHop Networks

Extreme Networks

Flowmon Networks

HGGC

Progress Software

Juniper Networks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Network Management Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Network Management Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Network Management Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Network Management Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Network Management Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Network Management Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Network Management Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Network Management Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Network Management Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Network Management Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Management Solution Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Network Management Solution Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Network Management Solut

