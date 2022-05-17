Automated Algo Trading Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automated algo trading initiate profit opportunities at great frequency and speed, by programming the computers to follow a specific set of calculations, guidelines, and instructions. Automated algo trading makes trading more systematic and liquid, as the algorithm rules out human trader?s emotional impact on it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Algo Trading in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automated Algo Trading Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automated Algo Trading market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Trade Execution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automated Algo Trading include AlgoTerminal, Cloud9Trader, Quantopian, Trading Technologies International, QuantConnect, AlgoTrader, InfoReach, Tethys Technology and Citadel. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automated Algo Trading companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automated Algo Trading Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Algo Trading Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Trade Execution

Statistical Arbitrage

Electronic Market-making

Liquidity Detection

Others

Global Automated Algo Trading Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automated Algo Trading Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Investors

Investment Funds

Investment Banks

Others

Global Automated Algo Trading Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automated Algo Trading Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automated Algo Trading revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automated Algo Trading revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AlgoTerminal

Cloud9Trader

Quantopian

Trading Technologies International

QuantConnect

AlgoTrader

InfoReach

Tethys Technology

Citadel

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automated Algo Trading Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automated Algo Trading Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automated Algo Trading Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automated Algo Trading Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automated Algo Trading Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automated Algo Trading Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automated Algo Trading Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automated Algo Trading Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automated Algo Trading Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automated Algo Trading Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Algo Trading Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automated Algo Trading Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automated Algo Trading Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

