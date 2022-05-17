Automated Algo Trading Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automated algo trading initiate profit opportunities at great frequency and speed, by programming the computers to follow a specific set of calculations, guidelines, and instructions. Automated algo trading makes trading more systematic and liquid, as the algorithm rules out human trader?s emotional impact on it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automated Algo Trading in Global, including the following market information:
Global Automated Algo Trading Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automated Algo Trading market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Trade Execution Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automated Algo Trading include AlgoTerminal, Cloud9Trader, Quantopian, Trading Technologies International, QuantConnect, AlgoTrader, InfoReach, Tethys Technology and Citadel. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automated Algo Trading companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automated Algo Trading Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automated Algo Trading Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Trade Execution
- Statistical Arbitrage
- Electronic Market-making
- Liquidity Detection
- Others
Global Automated Algo Trading Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Automated Algo Trading Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal Investors
- Investment Funds
- Investment Banks
- Others
Global Automated Algo Trading Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Automated Algo Trading Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automated Algo Trading revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automated Algo Trading revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AlgoTerminal
- Cloud9Trader
- Quantopian
- Trading Technologies International
- QuantConnect
- AlgoTrader
- InfoReach
- Tethys Technology
- Citadel
