Autonomous Parking Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Automatic parking moves a vehicle from a traffic lane into a parking spot to perform parallel, perpendicular, or angle parking.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Parking Technology in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Autonomous Parking Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Autonomous Parking Technology include Continental Automotive, Hella, Magna International, Bosch, TRW, Valeo, Aisin Group, Audiovox and Delphi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Autonomous Parking Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Car
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Autonomous Parking Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Autonomous Parking Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Continental Automotive
- Hella
- Magna International
- Bosch
- TRW
- Valeo
- Aisin Group
- Audiovox
- Delphi
- Baidu
- BMW
- Volkswagen
- Daimler Benz
- Tesla
- Hyundai Mobis
- Great Wall Motors
- Chang’an Automobile
- Chery Jaguar Land Rover
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Autonomous Parking Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Autonomous Parking Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Autonomous Parking Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Autonomous Parking Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Parking Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Autonomous Parking Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Parking Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Autonomous Parking Technology Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027
2020-2025 Global and Regional Autonomous Parking Technology Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)
Global Autonomous Parking Technology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026