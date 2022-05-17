Autonomous Navigation Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Autonomous navigation used to convert manned vehicles to autonomous unmanned capability or to upgrade already unmanned vehicles to be autonomous which means that a vehicle is able to plan its path and execute its plan without human intervention.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Navigation Technology in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Autonomous Navigation Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Hardware Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Autonomous Navigation Technology include Raytheon, Thales, Northrop Grumman, Safran, Honeywell International, ABB, Kongsberg Gruppen, Rh Marine and Trimble, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Autonomous Navigation Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Car
Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Autonomous Navigation Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Autonomous Navigation Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Raytheon
- Thales
- Northrop Grumman
- Safran
- Honeywell International
- ABB
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Rh Marine
- Trimble
- Furuno
- General Dynamics
- L3 Technologies
- Rockwell Collins
- Moog
- Google (Alphabet Inc)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Autonomous Navigation Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Autonomous Navigation Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Navigation Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Autonomous Navigation Technology Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Navigation Technology Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Autonomous Navigation Technology Companies
