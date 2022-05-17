Point Of Care Infection Control Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Point Of Care Infection Control in Global, including the following market information:

Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Point Of Care Infection Control market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Skin Sterilization Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Point Of Care Infection Control include 3M, Premier, Stanley, SW Safety Solutions, Global Life Technologies, Magnolia Medical Technologies, Siemens and Thermo Fisher Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Point Of Care Infection Control companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Skin Sterilization

Environmental Disinfection

Others

Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Point Of Care Infection Control revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Point Of Care Infection Control revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Premier

Stanley

SW Safety Solutions

Global Life Technologies

Magnolia Medical Technologies

Siemens

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Point Of Care Infection Control Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Point Of Care Infection Control Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Point Of Care Infection Control Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Point Of Care Infection Control Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Point Of Care Infection Control Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Point Of Care Infection Control Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Point Of Care Infection Control Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Point Of Care Infection Control Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point Of Care Infection Control Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Point Of Care Infection Control Companies

