Low-sugar Yogurt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Yogurt is a dairy product which produced by milk via fermentation process. Yogurt not only keeps the nutriments which contained in the milk, but produce some new nutriments like VB1, VB2, VB6, VB12 and others. Low-sugar Yogurt stands out from people’s growing concern about healthy eating habits. Low-sugar Yogurt is much less sugar than in other flavored low-sugar yogurts. Lots of low-sugar yogurt are emerging in the yogurt market. Danone has achieved this low-sugar content by patenting a new straining technique to achieve this low sugar level, the yogurt uses the sugar substitute stevia as a sweetener. Siggis 4% No Added Sugar Yogurt gets its sweetness from fruit alone and contains only 4 or 5 grams of sugar in a 125 gram container (that’s about 4.4 ounces).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-sugar Yogurt in global, including the following market information:

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Low-sugar Yogurt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low-sugar Yogurt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

30% Less Sugar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low-sugar Yogurt include Danone, Chobani, Fage International, General Mills, Lactalis, Nestl, Arla Foods, Yeo Valley and Forager Products and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Low-sugar Yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

30% Less Sugar

50% Less Sugar

Sugar Free

Other

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low-sugar Yogurt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low-sugar Yogurt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low-sugar Yogurt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Low-sugar Yogurt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danone

Chobani

Fage International

General Mills

Lactalis

Nestl

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Forager Products

Siggi’s Dairy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Low-sugar Yogurt Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Low-sugar Yogurt Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Low-sugar Yogurt Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Low-sugar Yogurt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low-sugar Yogurt Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Low-sugar Yogurt Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-sugar Yogurt Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low-sugar Yogurt Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low-sugar Yogurt Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Low-sugar Yogurt Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

