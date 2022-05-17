Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bacterial vaginosis is an infection characterised by overgrowth of anaerobic bacteria in the vagina with an accompanying loss of lactobacilli.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics market was valued at 967.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1551.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Medicine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics include Pfizer, Merck, Novartis, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Symbiomix Therapeutics, Mission Pharmacal Company, Bayer, Sanofi and Starpharma Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Medicine

Surgery

Other

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bacterial Vaginosis Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer

Merck

Novartis

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Symbiomix Therapeutics

Mission Pharmacal Company

Bayer

Sanofi

Starpharma Holdings

Alfa Wassermann

AmVac

Evofem

Osel

