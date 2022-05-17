Instant Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Incontemporarytimes,instantfoodscanbedefinedasfoodsthatprovideconveniencetoconsumersandassistsinreducing”thetimeofpreparation/cookinganddrudgery”,wherebynomorethanfiveminutesoftimeisrequiredfromthetimeoffoodpreparationtothefoodbeingconsumed.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Instant Food in global, including the following market information:
Global Instant Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Instant Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Instant Food companies in 2021 (%)
The global Instant Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instant Noodles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Instant Food include Nissin Foods, Unilever, Uni-President Enterprises, BaiXiang Food, MasterKong, Toyo Suisan, Thai President Foods, Sanyo Foods and Samyang Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Instant Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Instant Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Instant Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Instant Noodles
- Instant Pasta
- Instant Soups
- Instant Meat Products
- Instant Precooked Cereals
- Others
Global Instant Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Instant Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Traditional Grocery Stores
- Online Retailing
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Global Instant Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Instant Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Instant Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Instant Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Instant Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Instant Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nissin Foods
- Unilever
- Uni-President Enterprises
- BaiXiang Food
- MasterKong
- Toyo Suisan
- Thai President Foods
- Sanyo Foods
- Samyang Food
- Premier Foods
- Ottogi
- Nongshim
- Nestle
- Indofood
- Ajinomoto Group
- Chaudhary Group
- Capital Foods
- COFCO
- Korea Yakult
- Monde Nissin
- Patanjali Ayurved
- Symingtons
- KOKA Noodles
- Fukushima Foods
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Instant Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Instant Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Instant Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Instant Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Instant Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Instant Food Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Instant Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Instant Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Instant Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Instant Food Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Instant Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Instant Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Instant Food Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Food Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Instant Food Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Food Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Instant Food Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Instant Noodles
4.1.3 Instant Pasta
