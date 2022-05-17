Instant Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Incontemporarytimes,instantfoodscanbedefinedasfoodsthatprovideconveniencetoconsumersandassistsinreducing”thetimeofpreparation/cookinganddrudgery”,wherebynomorethanfiveminutesoftimeisrequiredfromthetimeoffoodpreparationtothefoodbeingconsumed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Instant Food in global, including the following market information:

Global Instant Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Instant Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Instant Food companies in 2021 (%)

The global Instant Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Instant Noodles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Instant Food include Nissin Foods, Unilever, Uni-President Enterprises, BaiXiang Food, MasterKong, Toyo Suisan, Thai President Foods, Sanyo Foods and Samyang Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Instant Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Instant Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Instant Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Instant Noodles

Instant Pasta

Instant Soups

Instant Meat Products

Instant Precooked Cereals

Others

Global Instant Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Instant Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retailing

Convenience Stores

Others

Global Instant Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Instant Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Instant Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Instant Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Instant Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Instant Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nissin Foods

Unilever

Uni-President Enterprises

BaiXiang Food

MasterKong

Toyo Suisan

Thai President Foods

Sanyo Foods

Samyang Food

Premier Foods

Ottogi

Nongshim

Nestle

Indofood

Ajinomoto Group

Chaudhary Group

Capital Foods

COFCO

Korea Yakult

Monde Nissin

Patanjali Ayurved

Symingtons

KOKA Noodles

Fukushima Foods

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Instant Food Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Instant Food Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Instant Food Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Instant Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Instant Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Instant Food Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Instant Food Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Instant Food Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Instant Food Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Instant Food Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Instant Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Instant Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Instant Food Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Food Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Instant Food Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Instant Food Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Instant Food Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Instant Noodles

4.1.3 Instant Pasta

