Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cloth self-adhesive tapes are ideal for repair and splicing applications. Also polyethylene coated cloth self-adhesive tapes are used for applications requiring high-strength and moisture resistance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloth Self-adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:
- Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
- Global top five Cloth Self-adhesive Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Uncoated Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Cloth Self-adhesive Tape include 3M, Advance Tapes International, Beiersdorf, Nitto Denko, Can-Do National Tape, Henkel, Avery Dennison, Berry Global Group and Intertape Polymer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cloth Self-adhesive Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Uncoated Cloth Self-adhesive Tape
- Coated Cloth Self-adhesive Tape
Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electricals and Electronics Industry
- Transportation and Logistics Industry
- Healthcare Industry
- Auomotive Industry
- Others
Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cloth Self-adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cloth Self-adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cloth Self-adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
- Key companies Cloth Self-adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Advance Tapes International
- Beiersdorf
- Nitto Denko
- Can-Do National Tape
- Henkel
- Avery Dennison
- Berry Global Group
- Intertape Polymer
- Achem Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloth Self-adhesive Tape Companies
