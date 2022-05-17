Frozen Green Onions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Green onions are vegetables of various Allium onion species. Scallions have a milder taste than most onions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Frozen Green Onions in global, including the following market information:

Global Frozen Green Onions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Frozen Green Onions Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Frozen Green Onions companies in 2021 (%)

The global Frozen Green Onions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Basic Green Onion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Frozen Green Onions include Dole Food, Ardo Group, Birds Eye Foods, Green Giant and Simplot Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Frozen Green Onions manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Frozen Green Onions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Frozen Green Onions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Basic Green Onion

Chives

Leeks

Spring Onions

Others

Global Frozen Green Onions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Frozen Green Onions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Global Frozen Green Onions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Frozen Green Onions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Frozen Green Onions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Frozen Green Onions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Frozen Green Onions sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Frozen Green Onions sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dole Food

Ardo Group

Birds Eye Foods

Green Giant

Simplot Food

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Frozen Green Onions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Frozen Green Onions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Frozen Green Onions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Frozen Green Onions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Frozen Green Onions Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Frozen Green Onions Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Frozen Green Onions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Frozen Green Onions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Frozen Green Onions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Frozen Green Onions Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Frozen Green Onions Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Frozen Green Onions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Frozen Green Onions Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Green Onions Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Frozen Green Onions Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Frozen Green Onions Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

