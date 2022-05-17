Fresh Broccoli Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Broccoli is an edible green plant in the cabbage family whose large flowering head and stalk is eaten as a vegetable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fresh Broccoli in global, including the following market information:

Global Fresh Broccoli Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7078408/global-fresh-broccoli-forecast-2022-2028-183

Global Fresh Broccoli Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fresh Broccoli companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fresh Broccoli market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Green Broccoli Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fresh Broccoli include Dole Food, Chiquita, C.H. Robinson, Tanimura & Antle, FreshPoint, DiMare Fresh and Del Monte Fresh, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fresh Broccoli manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fresh Broccoli Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fresh Broccoli Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Green Broccoli

Purple Broccoli

Others

Global Fresh Broccoli Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fresh Broccoli Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

Global Fresh Broccoli Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fresh Broccoli Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fresh Broccoli revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fresh Broccoli revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fresh Broccoli sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fresh Broccoli sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dole Food

Chiquita

C.H. Robinson

Tanimura & Antle

FreshPoint

DiMare Fresh

Del Monte Fresh

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-fresh-broccoli-forecast-2022-2028-183-7078408

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fresh Broccoli Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fresh Broccoli Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fresh Broccoli Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fresh Broccoli Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fresh Broccoli Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fresh Broccoli Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fresh Broccoli Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fresh Broccoli Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fresh Broccoli Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fresh Broccoli Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fresh Broccoli Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fresh Broccoli Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fresh Broccoli Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Broccoli Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fresh Broccoli Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fresh Broccoli Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fresh Broccoli Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Green Broccoli

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Fresh Broccoli Sales Market Report 2021

Global Fresh Broccoli Sales Market Report 2021

Global Fresh Broccoli Market Research Report 2021

COVID-19 Impact on Global Fresh Broccoli Market Insights, Forecast to 2026