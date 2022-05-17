Agro Tourism Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Agro Tourism involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agro Tourism in Global, including the following market information:

Global Agro Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agro Tourism market was valued at 8324.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Direct-market Agritourism Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agro Tourism include Farm to Farm, Agri Tourism Development, GTI Travel, Heartland Travel and Tours, Cyprus Agrotourism, AgriProFocus, Cape AgriTours, Irish Food Tours and Rural Tours and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agro Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Agro Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agro Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Event and Recreation Agritourism

Global Agro Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agro Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Group

Other

Global Agro Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Agro Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agro Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agro Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Farm to Farm

Agri Tourism Development

GTI Travel

Heartland Travel and Tours

Cyprus Agrotourism

AgriProFocus

Cape AgriTours

Irish Food Tours

Rural Tours

Meru Agro

