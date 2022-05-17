Agro Tourism Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agro Tourism involves any agriculturally based operation or activity that brings visitors to a farm or ranch.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agro Tourism in Global, including the following market information:
Global Agro Tourism Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agro Tourism market was valued at 8324.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 17980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Direct-market Agritourism Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agro Tourism include Farm to Farm, Agri Tourism Development, GTI Travel, Heartland Travel and Tours, Cyprus Agrotourism, AgriProFocus, Cape AgriTours, Irish Food Tours and Rural Tours and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agro Tourism companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Agro Tourism Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agro Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Direct-market Agritourism
- Experience and Education Agritourism
- Event and Recreation Agritourism
Global Agro Tourism Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Agro Tourism Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal
- Group
- Other
Global Agro Tourism Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Agro Tourism Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agro Tourism revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agro Tourism revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Farm to Farm
- Agri Tourism Development
- GTI Travel
- Heartland Travel and Tours
- Cyprus Agrotourism
- AgriProFocus
- Cape AgriTours
- Irish Food Tours
- Rural Tours
- Meru Agro
