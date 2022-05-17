Growing Up Formula Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The growing up formula is a milk-based formula that is developed for children that are 1 year and above. The growing up formula is not used as a meal replacement but as extra nutrition to the infants as it contains various nutrients and minerals that help in improving the infant?s overall health.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Growing Up Formula in global, including the following market information:
Global Growing Up Formula Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Growing Up Formula Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Growing Up Formula companies in 2021 (%)
The global Growing Up Formula market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Organic Growing Up Formula Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Growing Up Formula include Nestle, Able Food, Perrigo Nutritionals, MS Nutrition, Bodco, Novalac, Almarai, Dana Dairy and Danone and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Growing Up Formula manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Growing Up Formula Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Growing Up Formula Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Organic Growing Up Formula
- Conventional Growing Up Formula
Global Growing Up Formula Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Growing Up Formula Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarket
- Convenience Store
- Online Store
- Others
Global Growing Up Formula Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Growing Up Formula Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Growing Up Formula revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Growing Up Formula revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Growing Up Formula sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Growing Up Formula sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Nestle
- Able Food
- Perrigo Nutritionals
- MS Nutrition
- Bodco
- Novalac
- Almarai
- Dana Dairy
- Danone
- Triscom Holland
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Growing Up Formula Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Growing Up Formula Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Growing Up Formula Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Growing Up Formula Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Growing Up Formula Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Growing Up Formula Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Growing Up Formula Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Growing Up Formula Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Growing Up Formula Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Growing Up Formula Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Growing Up Formula Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Growing Up Formula Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Growing Up Formula Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Growing Up Formula Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Growing Up Formula Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Growing Up Formula Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Growing Up Formula Market Size
