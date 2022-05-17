Agricultural LED Grow Light Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural LED Grow Light in global, including the following market information:

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Agricultural LED Grow Light companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural LED Grow Light market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Power (300W) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural LED Grow Light include Philips, Osram, General Electric, Easy Agricultural, Illumitex, Fionia Lighting, Lumigrow, Kind LED Grow Lights and California LightWorks, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural LED Grow Light manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Power (300W)

Low Power (300W)

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Greenhouses

Vertical Farming

Landscape Garden

Other

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural LED Grow Light revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural LED Grow Light revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agricultural LED Grow Light sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Agricultural LED Grow Light sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural LED Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agricultural LED Grow Light Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural LED Grow Light Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural LED Grow Light Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural LED Grow Light Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural LED Grow Light Companies

