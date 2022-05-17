Amino Acids Premix Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Amino acids premixes are either plant based or animal based. Amino acids have various types such as Valine, L-Glutamate, Iso-leucine, Methionine, Threonine, Leucine, Glutamine, Arginine Glycine, Phenylalanine, Lysine, and Tryptophan, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Amino Acids Premix in global

Global Amino Acids Premix Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Amino Acids Premix Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Amino Acids Premix companies in 2021 (%)

The global Amino Acids Premix market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Based Amino Acids Premix Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Amino Acids Premix include Bio-chem Technology, Cargill, East Hope, ADM, Iris Biotech, Sumitomo Chemical, COFCO and RAG-Stiftung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Amino Acids Premix manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Amino Acids Premix Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Amino Acids Premix Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Based Amino Acids Premix

Animal Based Amino Acids Premix

Global Amino Acids Premix Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Amino Acids Premix Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Online Store

Others

Global Amino Acids Premix Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Amino Acids Premix Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Amino Acids Premix revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Amino Acids Premix revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Amino Acids Premix sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Amino Acids Premix sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bio-chem Technology

Cargill

East Hope

ADM

Iris Biotech

Sumitomo Chemical

COFCO

RAG-Stiftung

