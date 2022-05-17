Amino Acids Premix Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Amino acids premixes are either plant based or animal based. Amino acids have various types such as Valine, L-Glutamate, Iso-leucine, Methionine, Threonine, Leucine, Glutamine, Arginine Glycine, Phenylalanine, Lysine, and Tryptophan, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Amino Acids Premix in global, including the following market information:
Global Amino Acids Premix Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Amino Acids Premix Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Amino Acids Premix companies in 2021 (%)
The global Amino Acids Premix market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plant Based Amino Acids Premix Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Amino Acids Premix include Bio-chem Technology, Cargill, East Hope, ADM, Iris Biotech, Sumitomo Chemical, COFCO and RAG-Stiftung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Amino Acids Premix manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment: Global Amino Acids Premix Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amino Acids Premix Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plant Based Amino Acids Premix
- Animal Based Amino Acids Premix
Global Amino Acids Premix Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amino Acids Premix Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarket
- Online Store
- Others
Global Amino Acids Premix Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Amino Acids Premix Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Amino Acids Premix revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Amino Acids Premix revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Amino Acids Premix sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Amino Acids Premix sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bio-chem Technology
- Cargill
- East Hope
- ADM
- Iris Biotech
- Sumitomo Chemical
- COFCO
- RAG-Stiftung
